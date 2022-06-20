Police: Homeowner shoots attempted burglary suspect who entered Leesburg home

article

A Leesburg homeowner shot a would-be burglar who entered a residence on Flora View Lane Monday morning, according to police.

The Leesburg Police Department said two men entered the home and were met with gunfire by the homeowner upon entry.

Officers said the homeowner shot one of them and that suspect was taken to a local hospital. The other suspect reportedly ran off.

Authorities described the second suspect that left the area as a white man who is 5 feet and 9 inches tall and has a slim build.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and tan shorts. Officers said the homeowner was not hurt during the altercation.

It remains under investigation.

If anyone has information regarding the case, you're asked to call the Leesburg Police Department at 352-728-9862.