Plans underway to replace bridge that collapsed, killing 6

It's been nearly three years since six people were killed when a pedestrian bridge collapsed at Florida International University.

Now, plans are moving forward for a new bridge in the same location.

In a meeting this week, the university's board of trustees approved the transfer of $9.1 million to the Florida Department of Transportation. The agency will oversee the design and construction of the bridge.

The bridge was under construction when the 950-ton span collapsed onto a busy Miami highway on March 15, 2018. Cars stopped at a traffic light were crushed. A construction worker and five people trapped in their cars were killed.