Private plane slides off Orlando Sanford International Airport runway

A private plane leaving Orlando Sanford International Airport slid off the runway, Tuesday morning.

What we know:

A Piper Seminole aircraft traveling out of Orlando Sanford International Airport around 7:20 a.m. on Jan. 27 experienced a "runway excursion" while preparing for departure, a spokesperson for the airport told FOX 35.

The plane safely came to rest in the grass near Runway 27 center and both people on board were not injured, the spokesperson said.

Maintenance crews replaced a tire and towed and parked the plane, the airport said.