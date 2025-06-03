Plane crashes off Vero Beach coast; 3 rescued from Atlantic Ocean

The Brief Three people were rescued Monday night after a single-engine plane crashed into the Atlantic Ocean about a mile off South Beach in Vero Beach. Multiple agencies responded, and all individuals were safely recovered and transported to the U.S. Coast Guard Station in Fort Pierce.



A coordinated response by multiple local and federal agencies led to the successful rescue of three people after a single-engine plane crashed into the Atlantic Ocean off South Beach late Monday night.

What we know:

The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office said it received reports of the crash around 8:24 p.m., about one mile offshore and roughly four miles east of Vero Beach Regional Airport. Marine units, air support, and rescue swimmers were dispatched from several responding agencies, including the IRCSO, Vero Beach Police Department, Indian River Shores Public Safety Department, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and Indian River County Fire Rescue.

IRCSO’s helicopter, "Hawk," located the three individuals in the water and directed rescue boats to their position. A rescue swimmer was deployed to assist, and all three people were safely transported to the U.S. Coast Guard Station in Fort Pierce.

No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the cause of the crash.

