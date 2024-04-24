UNC Air pilot, physician both injured after plane crashes at North Carolina airport

Two people were injured Wednesday when a plane crashed at Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina.

UNC Health said onboard the plane was UNC Air pilot Art Johnson and Dr. Paul Chelminski, an internal medicine physician with UNC Health.

Chelminski was returning from Wilmington, North Carolina, where he gave a lecture to medical staff at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

He was taken to UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill but was later discharged.

Johnson was taken to Duke University in Durham, where he's listed in fair condition.

"Our thoughts are with their families and loved ones, and we’re grateful to the first responders who helped following the accident," UNC Health said in a statement to FOX Television Stations.

The crash caused the airfield to close for flight operations, the airport tweeted at 10:41 a.m. The aircraft accident was said to have happened around 10:10 a.m. One runway was reopened for departing and arriving flights before noon, a subsequent tweet reads.

The cause of the crash has not been disclosed. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board have taken over the investigation, according to ABC11.

Local reports and WRAL's aerial footage identified the plane's tail number as N228CH, which is registered as a Socata TBM-850 aircraft, according to the FAA.

