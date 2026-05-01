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Pistons defeat Magic in Game 6, forcing elimination game on Sunday

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Published  May 1, 2026 9:36pm EDT
NBA
FOX 35 Orlando
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ORLANDO, FL - MAY 1: Tristan da Silva #23 of the Orlando Magic drives to the basket during the game against the Detroit Pistons during Round One Game Six of the 2026 NBA Playoffs on May 1, 2026 at Kia Center in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User ex

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ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Magic will have to travel back to Detroit after dropping Game 6 against the Pistons on Friday. 

The 93-79 loss comes as a shock as the Magic held a 60-38 lead at halftime. 

Desmond Bane and Paolo Banchero led all Magic scorers with 17 points. 

The Magic will face Detroit on Sunday to decide which team moves on in the next round. 

The Pistons will look to become a part of a select group in NBA history of teams to advance in the NBA Playoffs after being down 3-1 in a series, as it has only been accomplished 13 times in league history. 

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