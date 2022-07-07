Fire out after natural gas line explosion in Fort Bend County

article

Authorities say a fire is now out after an explosion along a natural gas line sent up a column of flames from a field in Fort Bend County on Thursday.

According to the Fort Bend County Pct. 1 Constable’s Office, the explosion occurred before 11 a.m. in the 15400 block of JoAnn near FM 1952, west of Orchard.

FOLLOW THE LATEST HOUSTON-AREA NEWS

The Fort Bend County Office of Emergency Management said the area was isolated in a field.

Constable Chad Norvell said no injuries were reported and no structures were damaged as the fire burned.

The fire was out as of 12:15 p.m., the constable's office said.