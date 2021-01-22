Pinellas deputies searching for missing 19-year-old woman

article

Deputies in Pinellas County are searching for a 19-year-old woman who has been missing since Wednesday.

The sheriff's office said Tristen M. Boyd was last seen in the St. Pete Beach area around 10 p.m. on Jan. 20.

Boyd is approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 98 pounds. She may be wearing black sweatpants or dark blue jeans, a dark aqua tie-dye shirt or a black Patagonia vest with a red San Diego shirt, and black Nike tennis shoes. She may be carrying a large, light brown leather handbag.

Anyone with information on Boyd's whereabouts is asked to call Detective C. Blumberg at the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, at 727-582-6779.