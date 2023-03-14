1 hurt after plane crashes into tree in Mims pasture

At least one person is hurt after a plane crashed in a Mims pasture Tuesday morning, according to deputies.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office said the single-engine Beech aircraft reported having engine failure, and as the pilot attempted to land it, the plane became damaged.

SKYFOX flew over the scene, where it appears the plane had crashed into a tree.

Authorities said the pilot is alert and is talking with paramedics. He was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation, officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.