PHOTOS: These 10 Florida pets now in need of forever homes

By FOX 35 News Staff
Adopt-A-Pet: Meet Gemini

Gemini is looking for her forever home in Central Florida. The 4-year-old pup is super sweet and loves to go on walks, car rides and play ball in the yard.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Looking for a new furry friend? The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando has plenty of dogs and cats looking for their forever homes!

Each week, FOX 35 is featuring some of the animals that are up for adoption. Click through the gallery below to see some of the adorable faces that want you to be their human.

Ranger (Pet Alliance Orlando)

To see all adoptable pets and get more information, visit the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando website.