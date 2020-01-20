PHOTOS: It's not going to snow in Florida, but it did 43 years ago

article

Although it's not expected to snow in Florida over the next couple of days, it did once 43 years ago.

The last time actual snow blanketed car windshields and kids were able to build small snowmen was back on Jan. 19, 1977, according to the National Weather Service.

Photos from the Orlando Sentinel show excited children and adults playing in the Florida snow all those years ago.

Brenda Kennedy and Pam Kennedy plays in the snow in Orlando. It snowed in Central Florida on January 19, 1977. (Ric Feld, Orlando Sentinel)

Kim Ingraham, 11, holds Jennifer Roby, 5, as the younger girls cleans snow from a windshield in Altamonte Spring, FL on January 19, 1977. (Andrew J. Hickman, Orlando Sentinel)

Kim Ingram plays with the snow on the windshield of a car in Altamonte Springs. It snowed in Central Florida on January 19, 1977. (Andrew J. Hickman, Orlando Sentinel)

Lenice Palumbo, 4, of Longwood, looks at a snowman on built for her January 20, 1977 by her brothers Lenny, 12, Matthew, 9 and Scott, 7 after a rare Florida snowfall. (Dennis Wall, Orlando Sentinel)

Pam Kennedy, Brenda Kennedy and Kathy Risener play in the snow. It snowed in Central Florida on January 19, 1977. (Ric Feld, Orlando Sentinel)

Ralph and Tina Macre play in the snow on their car in Orlando. It snowed in Central Florida on January 19, 1977. (Red Huber, Orlando Sentinel)

