Petition would allow bands, cheerleaders at football games

Parents and students in Orange County are not giving up their fight to have cheerleaders and other student groups perform at high school football games.

"I’m feeling very disappointed. I wish that the people who are in charge, making the decision would consider everyone in the equation," said West Orange High School senior Ashton Wilson, who plays in the marching band.

When Orange County school leaders announced last week that band, cheer, dance and JROTC would not be allowed to participate at football games this year, students were devastated.