Petition to change Chicago Ave. to 'Floyd Ave.' in Minneapolis signed by more than 5,000

A petition to rename Minneapolis’s Chicago Avenue to Floyd Avenue in honor of George Floyd has gained more than 5,000 signatures Thursday afternoon.

The petition eclipsed its goal of 5,000 signatures shortly after George Floyd’s memorial service concluded in Minneapolis.

The intersection of 38th and Chicago Avenue is where Minneapolis Police officers arrested George Floyd Memorial Day night. Floyd died in police custody.

The Change.org petition was organized by a group called the Coalition for Justice, Peace and Love. The group was founded by Lydia Marie Moses, Alfonso Williams, Reginald Ferguson, Elizabeth Faison, Tyrone Reynolds, and Ming-Jinn Tong. It is organized under supportthecities.org.

“We are asking the City of Minneapolis to rename Chicago Ave in memory and in honor of our fallen brother, George Floyd,” the petition says.