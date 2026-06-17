Person shot near Kissimmee apartment complex, police say
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A person was hurt Tuesday in a shooting near an apartment complex in Kissimmee, according to police.
Officers responded to the 3500 block of Bonaire Boulevard around 8 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired.
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One person had a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
No other details about the case have been released.
Police said the investigation remains active.
The Source: This story was written with information released by the Kissimmee Police Department.