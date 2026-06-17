Person shot near Kissimmee apartment complex, police say

The Brief One person was shot Tuesday night near an apartment complex in Kissimmee, according to police. Officers responded to an area near the 3500 block of Bonaire Boulevard around 8 p.m. after reports of shots fired. The person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



A person was hurt Tuesday in a shooting near an apartment complex in Kissimmee, according to police.

Officers responded to the 3500 block of Bonaire Boulevard around 8 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired.

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One person had a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

No other details about the case have been released.

Police said the investigation remains active.