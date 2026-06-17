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Person shot near Kissimmee apartment complex, police say

By
FOX 35 Orlando
Kissimmee
Published June 17, 2026 9:03 AM EDT
Published June 17, 2026 9:03 AM EDT

The Brief

    • One person was shot Tuesday night near an apartment complex in Kissimmee, according to police. 
    • Officers responded to an area near the 3500 block of Bonaire Boulevard around 8 p.m. after reports of shots fired.
    • The person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A person was hurt Tuesday in a shooting near an apartment complex in Kissimmee, according to police.

Officers responded to the 3500 block of Bonaire Boulevard around 8 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired.

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One person had a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

No other details about the case have been released.

Police said the investigation remains active. 

The Source: This story was written with information released by the Kissimmee Police Department. 

KissimmeeOsceola County News