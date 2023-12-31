Person in car shoots 3 people in other car before leaving scene, police say

Three people are in the hospital after being shot inside a car in Orlando this morning, according to the Orlando Police Department.

The shooting happened near McCoy Road and Tradeport Drive around 7 a.m., police said. Three people inside one vehicle were shot by someone in another vehicle before being driven to the hospital, according to officers.

The other vehicle was last seen heading towards State Road 528, police said. This is an active investigation and details are limited at this time.

Check back here for updates.



