Perfect beach day! Toasty and dry in Central Florida on Wednesday

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?

Tonight’s forecast high: 92 degrees

Tomorrow's forecast low: 71 degrees

MAIN WEATHER CONCERNS:

No weather concerns on this Wednesday! Skies will feature a blend of sun and clouds. Highs inland are in the low-mid 90s, coastal locales are in the 80s with a northeast breeze. Rain chances are at ZERO today as the Peninsula remains in an envelope of dry air until tomorrow.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

Wednesday at the theme parks will be a toasty one! Warm highs nearing 93 degrees will be common for the afternoon. Rain chances remain out of the forecast at all attractions so sunscreen and hydration will be a must!

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

The Storm Team is expecting a classic Florida beach day! Plenty of sunshine and some PM breezes will make up the day ahead. Surf is in the 1-2' range with a combo of mixed swell.

Rip current risk remains in the moderate range. Pack plenty of sunscreen and remember to reapply when needed. Highs seaside hit near 85 at peak this Wednesday afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Temperatures will reach a super hot peak in the upper 90s by Thursday and Friday. Heat index or "Feels Like" temps will head for the 107-110 degree range.

Heat advisories COULD become necessary during this time. Rain chances will also return by late week. Lightning storms featuring heavy rain and gusty winds could be in the cards for much of Central Florida this weekend.