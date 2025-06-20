Pentagon proposes up to 76 Starship launches from Florida in new report

The Brief The Department of Defense is asking for public input on its proposed changes for Starship launches at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Residents could see up to 76 Starship launches from the Space Coast at Launch Complex 37. Public meetings are being held in July for people to learn more about the changes.



The U.S. Department of Defense is proposing major infrastructure upgrades at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station to support up to 76 annual Starship launches, according to a newly released environmental impact report.

What we know:

The Department of Defense recently published its Environmental Impact Statement on proposed changes to support SpaceX Starship launches from Florida. The 176-page document looks at possible impacts and infrastructure updates needed to support the world’s biggest rocket.

The DoD thinks Launch Complex 37 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station would best suit upgrades to handle the rocket. A lot of work would need to be done to improve roads and utilities on more than 200 acres at the military facility.

Following the massive explosion in South Texas, some environmental experts are worried about bringing the massive rocket to Florida and how a big blast could affect the area.

What you can do:

The public comment period is open right now, and people can submit thoughts and questions on the issue through July 28. You can read the report released by the military by clicking HERE.

What's next:

The public can share thoughts and ask questions at upcoming information meetings in July below:

Tuesday, July 8, 2025, from 4:00–7:00 p.m. at American Police Hall of Fame and Museum, 6350 Horizon Dr, Titusville, FL 32780

Wednesday, July 9, 2025, from 4:00–7:00 p.m. at Radisson Resort at The Port, 8701 Astronaut Blvd, Cape Canaveral, FL 32920

Thursday, July 10, 2025, from 4:00–7:00 p.m. at Dr. Joe Lee Smith Recreation Center, 415 Stone St, Cocoa, FL 32922

What they're saying:

Space and environmental experts say it’s important for the community to get involved in the ongoing space growth issue.

"It’s just unacceptable for us to launch any vehicle that would ever put anybody in danger," said Florida Tech space professor Don Platt.

"We’re already dealing with serious issues with infrastructure, and this is only going to add to those problems," said Stel Bailey, who’s an environmental health advocate that founded Fight for Zero.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:

The Source: FOX 35's Reporter Esther Bower read the new report published by the Department of Defense. She also watched the massive explosion and updates from SpaceX following the event this week. She spoke with a space and environmental expert via zoom on the issue.



