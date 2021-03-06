Peeps releases marshmallow-inspired makeup line in time for Easter

article

Peeps won’t just be in the candy aisle this Easter.

Earlier this week, the brand released a new makeup line in collaboration with HipDot cosmetics.

The limited-edition HipDot Peeps collection includes an eyeshadow palette and a set of colorful sponges in the shape of Peeps’ marshmallow chicks.

According to a press release provided to Fox News, some "surprise limited-edition products" will also be released throughout March, ahead of Easter.

READ MORE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Advertisement

The eyeshadow palette has six "high pay-off, soft and buttery shades" with names like "Bunny," "Marshmallow" and "Sugar Coated," the press release said. The bright and neutral shades come in matte, shimmer and glitter finishes.

The sponges are made with latex-free foam.

"When you think of the Spring season, you think of all things flowers, Easter and, of course Peeps Chicks and Bunnies," Jeff Sellinger, HipDot’s CEO, said in a statement. "With the Peeps Brand making its triumphant return to store shelves this Easter, we wanted to offer fans a way to enjoy this sweet seasonal staple, year-round."

HipDot's Peeps collection is available on HipDot’s website and Ulta.com. The eyeshadow palette costs $16 and the sponge set costs $24.

As of Saturday morning, the eyeshadow palette is sold out on HipDot’s website but appears to still be available to buy in the full collection with the sponge set. The palette also appears to be available on its own on Ulta’s website.

According to the press release, the HipDot Peeps collection is completely vegan and cruelty-free. The products are also free of parabens, talc, mineral oil, phthalates and "other harmful ingredients," the release said.

Peeps isn’t the only food brand to delve into cosmetics. Earlier this week, Chipotle announced it had partnered with e.l.f. to launch its own makeup collection on March 10.

The e.l.f. Cosmetics Chipotle collection includes an eyeshadow palette with 12 shades, inspired by Chipotle ingredients like rice, pinto beans, sofritas, hot salsa and guac. Each palette purchase comes with a coupon for a free order of Chipotle's chips and guacamole, perhaps incentivizing eaters to get dressed up and dine out.

The collection also includes a lip-plumping gloss, an avocado-shaped sponge set and a makeup bag designed to look like a Chipotle tortilla chip bag.

CHECK FOR UPDATES ON FOXNEWS.COM