Pedestrian struck, killed in Orange County: FHP

A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in Orange County on Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened just before 9 a.m. on State Road 50 near Saint Nicholas Avenue,

According to officials, a 25-year-old man was walking north on SR 50 when he was struck by a driver in a Jeep Grand Cherokee. The man was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased, according to officials.

Troopers said the victim was not in a marked crosswalk at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.