Pedestrian struck, killed by SunRail train in Kissimmee

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a SunRail train Monday morning.

Kissimmee police said a man was trespassing around 6:22 a.m. near East Monument Ave in Kissimmee when it happened.

None of the five passengers or two crew members on board were injured.

SunRail trains in both directions were affected for a couple hours.

No word yet on how it happened.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video from the SunRail train to get those answers.