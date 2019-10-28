Pedestrian struck, killed by SunRail train in Kissimmee
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a SunRail train Monday morning.
Kissimmee police said a man was trespassing around 6:22 a.m. near East Monument Ave in Kissimmee when it happened.
None of the five passengers or two crew members on board were injured.
SunRail trains in both directions were affected for a couple hours.
No word yet on how it happened.
Investigators are reviewing surveillance video from the SunRail train to get those answers.