Pedestrian killed crossing Colonial Drive in Winter Garden

Investigators closed part of State Road 50 (Colonial Drive) in Winter Garden after a crash on Tuesday morning that killed a woman in her 60's, according to the Winter Garden Police Department.

SKYFOX was over the scene at Colonial Drive and Hyde Park Circle.

According to police, a female in her 60’s was crossing State Road 50 with another person when a vehicle driving West struck the woman. Winter Garden Fire Rescue arrived on scene and pronounced the older female deceased.

"The driver of the only vehicle involved was transported to the hospital but did not have any significant injuries. The subjects who were crossing State Road 50 were not crossing in an area with a crosswalk," police said.

The driver of the vehicle was cooperative and there are no evidence that the driver was under the influence of alcohol. The investigation is ongoing at this time.