Peaceful protest held in New Smyrna Beach to bring attention to racial injustice

Peaceful protests were held in New Smyrna Beach on Sunday.

The protests were held by demonstrators in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. They hope to bring attention to the injustices that people of color face.

One protester told FOX 35 News that the protest is very personal for her, stating that "I was discriminated against. I was called a ******. My coworkers and I were told to get a rope and hang ourselves. A coworker that was pregnant -- her infant child -- she was called a monkey. So, I know the hatred in this town."

The group said that they hope to hold more protests in the future.

