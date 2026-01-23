Parents raise safety concerns about crowded Brevard County school buses

The Brief Parents are worried about overcrowding on Brevard Public Schools (BPS) buses after kids were forced to sit on the floor during a ride to school this week. This isn’t the first time FOX 35 highlighted overcapacity concerns in the district. BPS says a new bus driver made the error, with the school board chair calling what happened "unacceptable.



Parents in Brevard County say overcrowding on school buses has reached a breaking point after new images showed students sitting on the floor of moving buses, months after earlier complaints about packed conditions.

Back in August, FOX 35 heard from a parent at Bayside High who sent photos and video of children standing in the aisles while on the school bus.

In that situation, the district said it was because of the new year and getting adjusted to how many kids would be on the buses. Parents were worried about kids' safety if the bus were to get in an accident and kids were standing and didn’t have seats.

Another parent spoke to FOX 35 this week after their child had to sit on the floor of a moving school bus while on the way to Bayside High. This mom was terrified and told her daughter to record what was happening. She immediately started contacting the school board, transportation office and even Palm Bay police about the incident.

"Mom, my body is being pushed into the exit door. The kids are falling on top of each other. I’m scared," said parent Karri Dahl, describing the call she got from her 14-year-old while she was on the bus sitting on the floor.

Dahl is a car accident survivor herself and knows how fast things can change on the road. Around five students were seen in the video sitting towards the back of the bus.

"I put my trust that they’re going to keep my child safe," said Dahl. "To hear she is sitting on the floor, it’s terrifying."

The district says the bus driver violated policy and the kids should not have been told to sit on the ground of a moving school bus.

A spokesperson sent this statement to FOX 35:

"This was an isolated incident involving a new driver who did not follow established overload procedures, which require drivers to stop loading students and immediately contact dispatch for assistance. The situation was addressed as soon as it was brought to our attention, and the driver's been retrained on proper procedures. Student safety is our top priority."

The school board chair thanked the parent for sounding the alarm on this issue.

Matt Susin also urges parents to tell their kids – don’t get on the bus if you don’t have a seat. Susin said to call the transportation office, and the district would find another way to transport the kids safely to school.

"That’s unacceptable for us, and we appreciate FOX [35] News and everyone else bringing that to us," said board chair Susin. "There is no way in heck that our school board ever approved this kind of driving."

The district says the issue has been resolved. Dahl is still concerned about buses arriving late, leading to excessive tardiness. She’d like the overall transportation system to be more responsible.