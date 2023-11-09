Palm Coast residents raise flooding concerns following construction of new homes

Several Palm Coast residents brought the issue of flooding to the city council, as they believe the flooding is connected to the construction of new, elevated homes.

The homeowners believe the newer construction projects, which are elevated significantly higher than the surrounding properties, are the source of the flooding. Resident Tom Petro was among those who addressed the council.

"I have water coming through my garage walls. That’s how high it’s getting," he said. "[The house next door is] four and a half feet higher than mine."

On Birchwood Drive, there is a home in the middle of the construction process. The foundation is visibly much higher than the surrounding properties. Homeowner Mara Wuerth said she’s concerned that in the event of a storm, the water will flood her property, and possibly her home.

"Don’t they think this is going to be a future problem?" she said in reference to the city government's response to the issue.

According to Wuerth, no tangible solutions have been offered thus far. The builder of the home said it is raised just over a foot above her property, a point she disputes with the help of an independent surveyor. Palm Coast Vice Mayor Ed Danko agreed with Wuerth’s frustrations. Danko visited her earlier in the week and again on Thursday.

"I saw the construction that’s going on out there, and I met with the local residents, and it looks pretty strange to me," Danko said after hearing public comments from several members of the community. "Where’s that water going to go? How are we going to deal with that water?"

City spokesperson Brittany Kershaw said though the elevation levels may look concerning, the drainage plan will work as it was designed to.

"We have a very regulated drainage plan that has to be approved before they can even start construction on these homes," Kershaw said.

She added there is no limit to the height a foundation can be elevated. There is, however, a minimum height, which is measured in relation to the height of the nearby road.

She urges residents with complaints or concerns to reach out to city staff.