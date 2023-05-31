Palm Coast man pointed gun at person using his driveway, thought it was his neighbor: Deputies

article

A Palm Coast man was arrested Saturday for pointing a gun at a person using his driveway — who he thought was his neighbor, deputies said.

According to the two victims, 60-year-old Terry Vetsch approached them from his home while yelling armed with a gun after one of the victims briefly used his driveway.

Deputies said Vetsch used the gun to strike the victim's backseat window before the other victim approached him and the two began to argue.

Vetsch then pointed his gun at the victim's head and continued to argue with them. When deputies arrived at Vetsch's home, he said he thought the victims were his neighbor, who he'd had several arguments with before.

Surveillance video of the incident showed one of the victims following Vetsch toward his property, but they had not trespassed when Vetsch pointed the gun at their head.

Vetsch was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.