Inmate death investigation underway after Palm Coast man dies after DUI arrest

The Brief A man from Palm Coast died in a single-person cell after a DUI arrest. Vadim Valenteychik, 54, had a blood alcohol content that was four times over the legal limit, the sheriff's office said. Valenteychik death has not been determined at this time.



An inmate at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility in Flagler County died after he was found unresponsive in a single-person cell, authorities say.

What we know:

Vadim Valenteychik, 54, of Palm Coast died in a single-person cell at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility after being arrested for Driving Under the Influence.

‘Over four times the legal limit’

On Jan. 8, deputies with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of Corporate Drive North and Palm Coast Parkway in Palm Coast regarding a single-vehicle crash.

Deputies found Valenteychik, who had a blood alcohol content over four times the legal limit, the sheriff's office said. According to results from two breath tests later taken at the hospital, Valenteychik's BAC was 0.325% in the first test and 0.340% in the second test – both more than four times the legal limit of 0.08%, the sheriff's office said.

Crash, DUI charges

Valenteychik had driven over the curb, into the bushes and crashed into a building, he had told deputies.

During a series of field sobriety exercises in an investigation for a DUI, investigators noticed that Valenteychik was struggling to stand, was swaying back and forth and stumbled. Deputies found a large beer can on the driver's seat floorboard, the sheriff's office said in a Jan. 9 press release.

Valenteychik was arrested for a DUI and DUI with property damages, as well as a traffic citation for possession of an open alcohol container, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said Valenteychik has a history of reckless driving and of driving under the influence. He was convicted of a DUI in 2025, which resulted in a six-month suspension of his driver's license, the sheriff's office said.

Found ‘unresponsive’

After receiving medical clearance at a local hospital, Valenteychik was booked into a single-person cell, where deputies conducted regular checks, the sheriff's office said. Shortly after 6 a.m., Friday morning, Jan. 9, a detention deputy on duty found Valenteychik unresponsive in his cell.

Deputies and detention facility medical staff conducted life-saving measures, including using an AED while waiting for Flagler County Fire Rescue. When the fire department arrived, Valenteychik was declared dead.

Cause of death: undetermined

What we don't know:

Though Valenteychik's cause of death is not determined at this time, Chiefa Dan Engert, of court and detention services, said that research links high blood alcohol content to a high risk of coma or death.

"Sadly, it is not uncommon for local jails to house inmates with significant health issues related to illicit drug and alcohol use," Engert said in a released statement, "Although he was medically cleared by a local hospital, and the exact cause of Mr. Valenteychik’s death is yet to be determined, research has shown that blood alcohol content levels between 0.30% and 0.35% have an extremely high risk of coma or death. Losing a loved one is never easy, especially so unexpectantly. We extend our deepest sympathy and condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time."

What's next:

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating Valenteychik's death. Following FDLE's investigation, the sheriff's office will conduct an internal review to ensure all policies and procedures were followed. Additionally, the jail will conduct a clinical medical review, the sheriff's office said.