Palm Coast couple arrested after cockroach-infested home raises neglect concerns

The Brief A Palm Coast couple faces child and elderly neglect charges after authorities found unsafe, cockroach-infested living conditions. An infant and an elderly man were living in the hazardous home; both have been placed under protective care. Sheriff Rick Staly called the conditions "deplorable" and said the caretakers showed willful disregard.



A Palm Coast couple was arrested this week after authorities said they found unsafe living conditions and severe cockroach infestations during a welfare check at their home.

The discovery raised serious concerns about the care of both an infant and an elderly man living in the residence.

What we know:

Flagler County deputies arrested 31-year-old Tashaye Brown and 32-year-old Nikolas Cummings on charges of child neglect and elderly neglect.

The welfare check, requested by a Flagler County Fire Rescue member, revealed bedding soiled with urine and feces, live cockroaches, droppings, scattered garbage, and a pungent odor of urine throughout the home.

Detectives also observed mold near HVAC vents and roach droppings along walls and electrical outlets. The infant was found in a Pack ‘n Play infested with cockroaches, and the elderly man, recently discharged from a hospital, was unable to walk, feed, or care for himself.

What we don't know:

Investigators are still determining the full scope of how long the alleged neglect went on and whether additional family members or outside caretakers were involved.

The backstory:

Brown and Cummings told investigators they moved into the home about two years ago to care for the elderly man after a family member could not.

They claimed responsibility for his care, but officials said they showed willful disregard for both the elderly man and the infant. Authorities are also investigating the roles of the elderly man’s family, including his son, in the situation.

Timeline:

The welfare check occurred Tuesday, Jan. 13, after a Fire Rescue member observed hazardous conditions while assisting the elderly man.

Deputies responded, contacted the Florida Department of Children and Families, and Major Case Unit detectives assumed control of the investigation immediately. The elderly man was transported to a hospital for treatment, and the infant was placed in the care of relatives.

What they're saying:

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly called the conditions inside the house "deplorable."

"They put in zero effort to care for the hygiene of their home or the welfare of those inside it," he added.

Brown reportedly admitted she was aware of the infestation but claimed hiring a professional was too expensive, attempting to manage it herself instead.