Palm Coast asks all residents to 'Stay Home, Stay Safe' to limit spread of coronavirus

The City of Palm Coast is asking all residents to stay home to limit the spread of coronavirus.

On Sunday night, the Mayor of Palm Coast signed the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” Emergency Proclamation, asking all residents to stay home if at all possible.

This measure is effective immediately and aims to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the city.

The City said that the measure does allow for residents to leave their homes for essential services, like grocery shopping, gas, and medicine. Those who cannot work remotely also are allowed to travel.

“I am asking that you recognize and adhere to this voluntary order to shelter in place – that is, stay at home – except for certain essential activities,” Mayor Holland said. “This is a significant moment for the City of Palm Coast. We have an opportunity and a responsibility to take the necessary actions to slow the transmission of this virus by staying home unless it is absolutely necessary to leave your home. I realize this is an unprecedented request for action, but we are facing an extraordinary crisis. We have an opportunity to take actions that have a known effect to slow transmission of the COVID-19 virus and reduce infections. Furthermore, it is vitally important we take these steps to do what we can to prevent a strain on our healthcare system. As a community we can make decisions today that will have an impact on the severity and longevity of COVID-19 in the City of Palm Coast.”

“This is an unprecedented global event,” said City Manager Matthew Morton. "Since early February, the City of Palm Coast has been mobilizing all of its tools, resources and knowledge toward fighting the coronavirus. This is a call to action for our residents, by embracing the 'Stay Home, Stay Safe' practices outlined in this proclamation, we can continue to demonstrate our community’s compassion and resiliency. While your City continues to work hard on your behalf, we need your help to slow the spread of the coronavirus.”

Mayor Holland added that "the quicker that we accept our reality and act upon it, the quicker we can return to normalcy.”

