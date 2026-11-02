Palm Bay residents rescued from flooded neighborhoods after torrential rainfall

The Brief Torrential rainfall caused severe flooding across Central Florida, particularly in Palm Bay and Brevard County, leaving roads submerged and vehicles stranded. Emergency crews conducted water rescues as officials urged residents to shelter in place and avoid flooded roads. Although rainfall began tapering off, flooding remained a concern as crews continued rescue operations and assessed damage.



Torrential rainfall flooded streets and neighborhoods across Central Florida, leaving vehicles stranded, roads washed out and emergency crews scrambling to rescue residents in parts of Brevard County.

The flooding was particularly severe in Palm Bay, where officials issued a shelter-in-place advisory for thousands of residents and urged people to stay off the roads.

Brevard County also canceled school for the day as heavy rainfall overwhelmed drainage systems and sent water rushing through residential areas.

Wide-scale flooding across Brevard County

Local perspective:

Residents shared photos and videos showing streets turned into rivers, submerged vehicles and rapidly rising water. One resident, a former Navy SEAL, even used a kayak to navigate his flooded street.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Widescale flooding has been reported across portions of Brevard County, Nov. 2, 2026.

In West Melbourne, water reached the wheel wells of vehicles along U.S. 192, with some cars nearly completely submerged.

Palm Bay emergency crews worked throughout the day to evacuate residents trapped in flooded neighborhoods.

Emergency crews conduct water rescues

What they're saying:

Rescue teams brought residents to Palm Bay City Hall, which was being used as a temporary meeting point for evacuees. Officials said approximately 20 people had been there earlier in the day.

One woman told FOX 35 News that she feared she might die before police and firefighters reached her neighborhood by boat.

Another resident described being carried from her home by police officers and placed onto a rescue boat.

A 99-year-old man was also evacuated by boat, despite having previously vowed never to board one.

Police and fire officials said they needed additional high-water rescue vehicles to reach residents who remained trapped. Three vehicles were already operating in the city, and officials requested two more from the state. Crews also deployed boats, including some that had been donated.

Officials said a nursing home was also being evaluated for a possible evacuation. Residents had been moved to higher floors as emergency personnel assessed conditions.

Officials urge residents to stay off flooded roads

Palm Bay officials repeatedly warned residents not to drive through flooded streets or attempt to walk through moving water.

The mayor and emergency officials said vehicles had become disabled throughout the city, leaving drivers stranded and creating additional demands on rescue crews.

Some drivers reported having only minutes to escape as water rapidly surrounded their vehicles.

One West Melbourne driver said water splashed onto his vehicle from a truck ahead of him, obstructing his vision. His engine subsequently shut off, leaving him stranded until a Palm Bay high-water rescue team pulled him to safety.

Officials also urged residents not to drive to fire stations to report people who need help.

Instead, residents should call 911 or the appropriate non-emergency line, so emergency personnel can prioritize requests and coordinate rescues.

Authorities acknowledged that some residents might have to wait for assistance but stressed that remaining in a safe location was preferable to attempting a dangerous evacuation without help.

Flooding overwhelms roads and businesses

Flooding also caused significant problems throughout Melbourne and other parts of Brevard County.

At the intersection of Sarno and N. Wickham roads, water covered portions of the roadway, leaving several vehicles stranded.

A FOX 35 News crew observed multiple disabled vehicles near the intersection, including a Porsche that was pushed by floodwater and a minivan that required towing.

Several other vehicles were stranded near a nearby gas station.

Along Palm Bay Road and Franklin Drive, floodwaters had earlier submerged parking lots and surrounding businesses. Although water levels began declining in that area, many businesses remained closed because employees could not safely reach work.

Port Malabar Boulevard was also underwater, while bridges over Turkey Creek were washed out, sending rushing water across roadways and into nearby neighborhoods.

Road crews worked to clear clogged drainage areas in an effort to help water recede.

Heavy rainfall causes additional problems for homeowners

The rainfall also created problems for homeowners dealing with rising water levels around their properties.

One Brevard County resident, Renee, said her swimming pool rose approximately 6 inches because of the heavy rain.

She had been concerned that the pool would overflow and resorted to removing water with buckets.

Officials also warned that residents draining overflowing pools into streets could contribute to existing drainage and flooding problems.

Rain begins to taper off, but dangers remain

What's next:

According to the FOX 35 Storm Team, the heaviest rainfall was beginning to weaken by late Monday afternoon and said the worst appeared to have passed.

However, additional rain was still possible, and flooding remained a concern across Central Florida.

In some areas, water levels were beginning to recede. Along Palm Bay Road, conditions had improved compared with the morning, when much of the area was underwater.

Despite the improvement, emergency crews continued responding to calls, assessing damaged roads and working to reach residents who needed assistance.

Authorities urged residents to remain cautious, avoid flooded roadways and follow local emergency instructions as communities began assessing the damage.

Safety reminder: Never drive or walk through floodwater. Turn around and find another route.