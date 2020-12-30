Palm Bay police officers seek missing man, 70

article

The Palm Bay Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing man.

Glenn Russo, 70, left his home in the 700 block of James Cir NE around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, December 29. He was last seen driving in a light green 2011 Toyota Prius bearing Pennsylvania tag KMZ9556. Authorities said he is not familiar with the area and recently moved from New Jersey.

Russo is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 185 pounds, has gray/light brown hair, brown eyes, and has a mustache.

If anyone comes in contact with Russo or has information on his whereabouts, please contact the Palm Bay Police Department at 321-952-3456 or your local law enforcement agency.

