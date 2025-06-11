Palm Bay officials say more than 3 million gallons of sewage was released when pipe broke unexpectedly

The Brief The city of Palm Bay says a failed pipe caused a massive sewage spill in the city this week. Preliminary estimates by the city indicate approximately 3.19 million gallons of wastewater were released as a result of the break. Neighbors are worried about the city's infrastructure since this isn’t the first sewage spill.



What we know:

On Monday, the city of Palm Bay started an emergency response on Clearmont Street after a pipe near the wastewater plant broke. After more than a day of seeping sewage, the break was contained.

The city is blaming a faulty pipe for causing the massive spill. The city says the break couldn’t have been anticipated because of routine checks. The last check was done two weeks ago and things appeared okay.

Since the spill, neighbors who live near Turkey Creek have been on high alert, with many very frustrated to see another spill. FOX 35 reported on another sewage spill in the city during hurricane season last year. Neighbors are worried about development and what’s being done to improve infrastructure with additional strains on the system.

The city is still doing restoration efforts in the area and urging people to stay out of the water, posting signs near homes and parks.

What we don't know:

FOX 35 News has reached out to Florida’s Department of Environmental Protection multiple times since the spill was reported to see if they are investigating and if the city will be fined. They have not yet responded.

Some dead fish have been spotted in the water. It’s unclear if more wildlife will be impacted post-sewage spill.

What they're saying:

Neighbors are upset about the spill and say they don’t understand why tax dollars aren’t going to help strengthen the city’s system.

"All of a sudden, a pipe’s breaking, but who’s actually doing something about this?" said Bart Hynes, who lives near Turkey Creek and has been worried about stormwater runoff and sewage discharge for years.

"We just put band-aids on it, and we move on and people forget about it until the next one," said Sandi Finch, who lives near the sewage spill.

"Now they’re building these large apartment units. They really haven’t improved the infrastructure to do anything with all that extra waste," said Clyde Harmon who’s particularly concerned about overdevelopment taxing the infrastructure.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: