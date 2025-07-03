Palm Bay murder suspect captured in Puerto Rico after 16 years on the run

The Brief Luis Colon, wanted in connection with a 2009 Palm Bay homicide, was arrested in Puerto Rico after more than a decade on the run. Colon was indicted in 2013 for first-degree felony murder and robbery with a firearm in the fatal shooting of a woman outside her apartment. Authorities confirmed his location and took him into custody without incident; he now awaits extradition to Florida.



A man wanted for more than a decade in connection with a fatal 2009 shooting in Palm Bay has been captured in Puerto Rico, authorities said Thursday.

What we know:

Luis Colon, 50, was arrested without incident earlier this week by authorities working with the U.S. Marshals Service, according to a statement from the Palm Bay Police Department. He is awaiting extradition to Florida, where he faces charges of first-degree felony murder and robbery with a firearm.

The charges stem from the killing of a woman who was gunned down outside her Palm Bay apartment after returning home from work. Investigators say Colon, a former boyfriend of the victim, was indicted by a grand jury in 2013, but had evaded capture ever since.

Officials say recent leads pointed to Colon living in Puerto Rico. A Palm Bay police officer assigned to a Marshals Task Force followed up on the tip and confirmed his location. He was arrested with the assistance of local authorities in Puerto Rico.

Police also noted that Colon is the cousin of another suspect who was taken into custody in Puerto Rico last week in connection to the same case. Authorities did not immediately release that individual’s name.

"This arrest is the result of relentless dedication from our investigators and partners," Palm Bay Police said in a statement. "We remain committed to seeking justice, no matter how much time has passed."