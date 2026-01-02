Oyster reefs are growing again in the Indian River Lagoon

The Brief Oyster reefs in Florida’s Indian River Lagoon are beginning to recover after decades of decline, researchers say. Man-made oyster rings are helping new oysters grow, improving water quality and habitat. Scientists warn invasive pink barnacles could threaten progress as restoration continues.



Oyster reefs in Florida’s Indian River Lagoon are showing signs of recovery after decades of damage from overharvesting, pollution, and boat activity.

Those theaters have wiped out more than half of the habitat.

Local perspective:

Researchers working for several months in the Mosquito Lagoon say restoration efforts are beginning to pay off, with new oysters successfully growing on man-made reef structures placed in the water.

"These rings are the latest lifeline to save oysters," said Linda Walters, a Pegasus professor of biology at the University of Central Florida, who has worked on oyster restoration for nearly 20 years.

"They are doing phenomenally well," Walters said.

According to Walters, analysis of aerial photographs dating back to 1943 shows about 63% of oyster reefs in the area have been lost.

"That’s a big loss," she said.

Boat wakes, strong storms, sea level rise and pollution have all contributed to the decline. To help reverse the damage, researchers are deploying circular oyster rings designed to provide a stable surface for young oysters to attach and grow.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Each ring is about the size of a dinner plate and weighs roughly 30 pounds. It is made of pH-neutral cement and wrapped in jute, a burlap-like material.

Between 100 and 200 oysters can attach to a single ring, Walters said. She and her students continue making and placing the rings to encourage reef growth, which in turn improves water quality.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

"The most important thing they do is filter water," Walters said. "An average adult oyster filters 20 gallons of water per day."

Local fishermen and lagoon enthusiasts say they are already noticing improvements.

"We’re starting to see things improve," said Fred Goldstein, a longtime fisherman who spends much of his time on the Indian River Lagoon. "The water is very clear right now, which is really fantastic."

Despite the progress, researchers are monitoring a new threat. An invasive species known as the pink barnacle has recently been found on some of the oyster rings.

"The pink barnacle will actually eat oyster larvae, the baby form of an oyster, so that is problematic," Walters said.

While small numbers are manageable, large infestations could disrupt restoration efforts, she said.

"When you start getting dozens and dozens and thousands and thousands, they could be a disruptor," Walters said.

Why you should care:

Researchers say protecting the lagoon is a shared responsibility, urging residents to help by reducing fertilizer use, properly disposing of trash and keeping pollutants out of the water.