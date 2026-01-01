Expand / Collapse search

Oviedo police use trading cards to connect with kids, build community trust

January 1, 2026
OVIEDO, Fla. - Police in Oviedo are rolling out a new community outreach effort aimed at building trust with children by turning rookie officers into trading cards.

Beginning Jan. 5, the Oviedo Police Department will release a series of collectible cards featuring its newest officers, with one card issued each week for 16 weeks. 

Each card includes an officer’s photo, name and a short personal message, giving kids a chance to learn about the people behind the badge.

Officers will hand out the cards at parks, local businesses and other kid-friendly locations during after-school hours and on weekends. Police said the locations will be announced the day of the event on the department’s Facebook page.

The department said the goal is to create positive, low-pressure interactions between officers and children, turning brief meetings into lasting relationships and helping young residents feel more comfortable with law enforcement.

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Oviedo Police Department.

 

