Oviedo police use trading cards to connect with kids, build community trust

Police in Oviedo are rolling out a new community outreach effort aimed at building trust with children by turning rookie officers into trading cards.

Beginning Jan. 5, the Oviedo Police Department will release a series of collectible cards featuring its newest officers, with one card issued each week for 16 weeks.

Local perspective:

Each card includes an officer’s photo, name and a short personal message, giving kids a chance to learn about the people behind the badge.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Officers will hand out the cards at parks, local businesses and other kid-friendly locations during after-school hours and on weekends. Police said the locations will be announced the day of the event on the department’s Facebook page.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

The department said the goal is to create positive, low-pressure interactions between officers and children, turning brief meetings into lasting relationships and helping young residents feel more comfortable with law enforcement.