Have you seen Melina Monson? Oviedo Police seek public help to locate missing girl, 17

Melina Monson, 17, is missing out of Oviedo on Jan. 26.

What we know:

Melina Monson, 17, was last seen in the area of Alafaya Trail and West Chapman Road early Sunday morning, Jan. 25, the Oviedo Police Department reported.

Melina was last seen wearing a brown hoodie and black sweatpants.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding Melina's whereabouts is asked to contact the police department at 407-971-5700.