Have you seen Melina Monson? Oviedo Police seek public help to locate missing girl, 17

By
Published  January 26, 2026 11:32am EST
Missing Persons
FOX 35 Orlando

The Brief

    • Oviedo Police are seeking public assistance to find a missing 17-year-old girl. 
    • Melina Monson, 17, was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 25. 
    • Anyone with information regarding Melina's whereabouts is asked to contact police at 407-971-5700. 

OVIEDO, Fla. - The Oviedo Police Department is looking for public help to locate a missing 17-year-old girl

Melina Monson, 17, is missing out of Oviedo on Jan. 26. 

What we know:

Melina Monson, 17, was last seen in the area of Alafaya Trail and West Chapman Road early Sunday morning, Jan. 25, the Oviedo Police Department reported. 

Melina was last seen wearing a brown hoodie and black sweatpants.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding Melina's whereabouts is asked to contact the police department at 407-971-5700. 

The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Oviedo Police Department. 

