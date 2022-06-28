Overturned dump truck spills sand onto SR-429 in Winter Garden

article

The northbound lanes of State Road 429 were shut down after a dump truck spilled sand all across the roadway on Tuesday morning.

SKYFOX flew over the scene in Winter Garden showing the overturned dump truck and the sand covering a large portion of the road. Traffic was being diverted onto Independence Parkway.

The lanes have since reopened.

FOX 35 is working to find out how the truck overturned. Check back for updates.