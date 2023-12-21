Overturned box truck causing traffic delays on I-4 in Orlando

Stream Good Day Orlando:

A box truck hauling food overturned on its side in the middle of Interstate 4 in Orlando Thursday morning, according to troopers.

The crash happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. on I-4 East at mile marker 69, which is about a mile from State Road 535. At least two lanes are blocked in the area.

Crews are working to remove the truck from the road.

At this time, the cause of the crash is unknown.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to a local emergency room with minor injuries.