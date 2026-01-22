Over a dozen baby raccoons nurtured back to health after abandoned in Brevard

The Brief A South Brevard rehabilitation facility is taking care of baby raccoons. More than a dozen orphans are being rehabbed after their moms were re-located or the babies were left behind. Homeowners can prevent these situations by calling humane trappers or local rescues when they have an issue with raccoons on their properties.



A massive raccoon recovery is underway on the Space Coast.

That's after 14 baby raccoons – with no mom in sight – were found in various places around Brevard.

Now, staff at Crystal's Critter Care in South Brevard are working to feed the raccoons to build up their strength before they can be released back into the wild.

What we know:

Rehabbers at Crystal's Critter Care in South Brevard have their hands full right now with 14 babes and no mom in sight.

All the critters were brought in over the last few months from different situations.

"Please stop relocating and killing mother raccoons," the rescue said in a Facebook post. "These are perfectly healthy, well cared for babies that should be with their mother."

Some were without a mom because someone relocated the adult raccoon living inside their roof. Others come in because they were left behind by their moms as runts.



"She was picked up in the middle of the road, eyes completely matted shut, totally emaciated," Crystal McClung, who started Crystal's Critter Care, said. Her facility takes in all kinds of wildlife in need across the Space Coast.

Now, the rescue is feeding the animals formula, food and is helping them grow up before they’re released. It'll take six months in human care before they learn enough skills to go back to the forest.

"The five incubator babies are doing great and the little girl that came in emaciated and weak is now climbing and eating great," a Facebook post said.

A "sad, but awesome day is when we release them. That’s probably my favorite," said Renee Gafford, a volunteer at the rescue center.

What you can do:

Crystal’s care facility isn’t subsidized by the state. McClung pays out of pocket to rehab all the animals and relies heavily on donations.

For one raccoon’s total care of food and getting all the necessary vaccines, it runs around $700 in total.

You can learn more about the rehab and how to help by clicking here.

If you ever do have a raccoon causing trouble, call a humane trapper or call Crystal’s rescue. She will try to provide guidance and tips that won’t break up a family and leave orphaned raccoons.

What's next:

The raccoons will be released into a secluded forest far away from people in the next four months or so.

The facility can’t take in any more raccoons because of the amount they’re caring for right now.