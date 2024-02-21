Over 15M Toshiba laptop adapters recalled after reports of overheating, catching fire

article

More than 15 million Toshiba laptop AC adapters are being recalled after hundreds of people reported that the product overheated or caught fire.

About 15.5 million AC adapters were recalled due to concerns that they can "overheat and spark, posing burn and fire hazards," according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

This includes both AC adapters that are sold with Toshiba-brand personal laptop computers and ones that are sold separately.

The product was manufactured by Dynabook Inc., formerly Toshiba Client Solutions Co. Ltd.

Consumers are urged to "immediately stop using the recalled AC adapters" and to contact Dynabook Americas for a free replacement AC adapter, according to the CPSC notice.

Prior to the recall, the company received about 679 reports of the products overheating and catching on fire, melting and burning.

Of these incidents, at least 43 people reported minor burn injuries, according to the recall.

The product was available at various stores nationwide as well as on Toshiba's website between April 2008 through April 2014.

The date code on the products is either in a year, month date format or year, week format.

For instance, April 2008 would be 0804. Week 15 of 2008 is 0815, according to the recall notice.

