Osceola sheriff to house party promoters: We will show up & make arrests

The Brief Osceola County Sheriff Christopher Blackmon is cracking down on house parties at vacation rentals. "If you've got a party, expect to see the blue lights at your party. Not the ones you want to see," he said. "We're not putting up with the nonsense." He said 2 women were arrested last weekend for allegedly running a large house party and providing alcohol at that party, which was attended by several underage kids.



Osceola County Sheriff Christopher Blackmon issued a blunt warning to anyone thinking of throwing a commercial party at a vacation rental ahead of this weekend's Rolling Loud Festival: Expect law enforcement to show up and make arrests.

"If you've got a party, expect to see the blue lights at your party. Not the ones you want to see," he said during a Thursday morning press conference.

"We're not putting up with the nonsense," he said.

Sheriff Blackmon alleged that some of these social media-promoted house parties, housed at vacation homes, lead to underage drinking, drug use, and potential violence.

On Sunday, deputies responded to an Airbnb rental for reports of a large party when "a large group of individuals suddenly fled the residence in a panicked manner," according to court records.

Deputies said there was a shooting inside the house, which caused crowds of people to run away.

No one was hurt inside the home. However, a 17-year-old had been shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital, OCSO said, adding that the teen refused to cooperate or talk with deputies at the hospital.

Inside the home, deputies found a gun, alcohol cans, Jello shots, and liquor bottles scattered throughout, the arrest affidavit said.

Two women – Katty Francois, 19, and Neika St. Louis, 19 – were arrested and charged with running an open house party and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Francois and St. Louis allegedly promoted the event on social media as a "Wet & Wild Pool Party," the sheriff's office said. According to the flyer, the event charged a $5-$10 cover.

Deputies said several people who attended the event were under the age of 21, some younger than 18.

A 19-year-old man, identified as Robert White, was also arrested under suspicion of being in possession of a controlled substance and possession of a weapon, the sheriff's office said.

The Rolling Loud Festival will be held May 8-10, 2026, at Camping World Stadium, near downtown Orlando. The event has been held in Miami for several years, but revealed earlier this year that it was moving to Central Florida.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office has declared a special event zone ahead of the music festival.