Osceola County man arrested on child porn charges

Timothy Arias, 22, was arrested and booked on nine counts of child pornography, according to detectives with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) agency.

According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, detectives from the ICAC went to search Arias' Kissimmee home on July 2.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office did not know about the incident, but was notified by the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Detectives say Arias was cooperative during the investigation.

Arias was booked with a bond of $22,500 and has since been released.