Osceola County man arrested after machete attack outside Circle K

A man was arrested Monday after allegedly attacking another man with a machete during an argument outside a Circle K in Osceola County, deputies said.

What we know:

Angel Ramos-Arce, 35, was taken into custody and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon following the June 9 incident near the Circle K located at 4692 West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway.

According to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy on patrol was flagged down by a woman who reported that her brother had been assaulted with a machete and was heading to the hospital with the suspect.

Angel Ramos-Arce | CREDIT: Osceola County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies located the victim at the hospital and determined the altercation stemmed from a verbal argument between the victim and Ramos-Arce.

Investigators found blood inside Ramos-Arce’s truck and recovered the machete from the truck bed.

Ramos-Arce was booked into the Osceola County Jail.

What you can do:

Authorities ask anyone with information about the incident to contact the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at (407) 348-2222.

