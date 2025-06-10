Osceola County man arrested after machete attack outside Circle K
ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was arrested Monday after allegedly attacking another man with a machete during an argument outside a Circle K in Osceola County, deputies said.
What we know:
Angel Ramos-Arce, 35, was taken into custody and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon following the June 9 incident near the Circle K located at 4692 West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway.
According to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy on patrol was flagged down by a woman who reported that her brother had been assaulted with a machete and was heading to the hospital with the suspect.
Angel Ramos-Arce | CREDIT: Osceola County Sheriff’s Office
Deputies located the victim at the hospital and determined the altercation stemmed from a verbal argument between the victim and Ramos-Arce.
Investigators found blood inside Ramos-Arce’s truck and recovered the machete from the truck bed.
Ramos-Arce was booked into the Osceola County Jail.
What you can do:
Authorities ask anyone with information about the incident to contact the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at (407) 348-2222.
The Source: The information in this article comes from a report shared by the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.