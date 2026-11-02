Osceola County deputy hurt in rollover crash on Florida's Turnpike, FHP says
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OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - An Osceola County deputy was hurt early Monday in a crash on Florida's Turnpike, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Deputy hurt in rollover crash
What we don't know:
The crash happened around 5:20 a.m. on the northbound side of the Turnpike near mile marker 239 in St. Cloud.
FHP said the deputy's SUV patrol vehicle overturned.
The deputy was taken to Osceola Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
What we don't know:
FHP has not said what led to the crash.
The crash is under investigation.
The Source: This story was written based on information released by the Florida Highway Patrol.