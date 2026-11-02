Osceola County deputy hurt in rollover crash on Florida's Turnpike, FHP says

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The Brief An Osceola County deputy was hurt in an early Monday crash on Florida's Turpike. The deputy's patrol vehicle overturned on the northbound side of the Turnpike in St. Cloud. FHP said the deputy was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



An Osceola County deputy was hurt early Monday in a crash on Florida's Turnpike, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Deputy hurt in rollover crash

What we don't know:

The crash happened around 5:20 a.m. on the northbound side of the Turnpike near mile marker 239 in St. Cloud.

FHP said the deputy's SUV patrol vehicle overturned.

The deputy was taken to Osceola Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

FHP has not said what led to the crash.

The crash is under investigation.