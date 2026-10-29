Titusville names new police chief: Meet Tyler 'TJ' Wright

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Tyler "TJ" Wright has been named Chief of Police for the Titusville Police Department, the City of Titusville announced Thursday. Wright has been serving as acting police chief following the June firing of former chief John Lau after he was involved in a rollover crash.

What we know:

Wright has been with the Titusville Police Department for 19 years, working his way up the ladder from police officer to deputy chief to acting chief, and now, chief of police, the city said.

He is expected to formally move into the police chief role on Nov. 2, 2026, the city said, where he will focus on overseeing public safety operations, community engagement, and Titusville Police Department's deputies, officers, and staff.

He graduated from the Brevard Community College Law Enforcement Academy in 2007, earned his bachelor's degree in criminal justice administration from Columbia Southern University in 2011, graduated from the FBI National Academy in 2024, and earned his master's degree in public safety from the University of Virginia in 2025, a news release said.

What they're saying:

"Public safety is the foundation of everything we do as a city," said City Manager Tom Abbate in a statement. "Chief Wright has served Titusville for 19 years. He knows our neighborhoods, our schools and our people, and he understands that good policing starts with relationships. I have full confidence he will build on the department’s strengths and keep Titusville a safe place to live, work and raise a family."

"I am incredibly honored to have been selected to serve as the next Chief of Police for the City of Titusville," Wright said in a statement.

"Throughout my career, I have always believed that leadership is not defined by the rank you wear or the title you hold, but by the people you serve, the relationships you build and the impact you leave behind. I believe our greatest investment will always be in our people, and I am committed to developing the next generation of leaders while embracing innovation, accountability and transparency, and at the same time preparing the department for the evolving public safety needs."