Early voting ends this weekend in Florida: Here's where, when to vote
ORLANDO, Fla. - Early voting ends this weekend in Florida. So, those looking to vote before Election Day in the 2026 general election, have until Saturday or Sunday, depending on your county, to cast their ballot.
During early voting, you can vote at any precinct. On Election Day, Nov. 3, you must vote at your assigned polling location.
When does early voting end in Florida? County-by-county guide
Local perspective:
Early voting in Florida ends on Oct. 31, while some counties have extended early voting to Nov. 1 for the 2026 midterm election. Find the last day of early voting in your county below, hours, and click the link to find polling locations.
- Brevard County: Oct. 31, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Early voting locations
- Flagler County: Oct. 31, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. - Early voting locations
- Lake County: Oct. 31, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. - Early voting locations
- Marion County: Oct. 31, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. - Early voting locations
- Orange County: Nov. 1, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. - Early voting locations
- Osceola County: Nov. 1, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. - Early voting locations
- Polk County: Oct. 31 - Early voting locations
- Seminole County: Nov. 1, 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. - Early voting locations
- Sumter County: Oct. 31, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. - Early voting locations
- Volusia County: Oct. 31, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. - Early voting locations
What do I need to vote in the general election?
To vote in Florida's general election, you need to be registered to vote (the deadline for the 2026 election was Oct. 5).
You need to bring an ID with a valid photo and a signature, such as:
- Florida driver's license
- Florida ID card
- U.S. Passport
- Debit or Credit Card
- Military ID
- Student ID
- Retirement center ID
- Neighborhood association ID
- Public assistance ID
- Veteran health ID card
- Government ID
While your voter information card has good information on it, such as your polling precinct on Election Day, it will not be accepted as a form of ID.
Voting on Election Day
Election Day for Florida's 2026 general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. local time (parts of the Florida Panhandle fall under Central Times). As long as you are in line before 7 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.
Where do I vote? Find your polling location
On Election Day, voters must cast their ballot at their assigned polling location. To find yours, you need to visit your county's Supervisor of Elections website. Type in your name and address, and it will then tell you where your polling site.
- Brevard County Supervisor of Elections
- Flagler County Supervisor of Elections
- Lake County Supervisor of Elections
- Marion County Supervisor of Elections
- Orange County Supervisor of Elections
- Osceola County Supervisor of Elections
- Polk County Supervisor of Elections
- Seminole County Supervisor of Elections
- Sumter County Supervisor of Elections
- Volusia County Supervisor of Elections
When are election results released?
Shortly after the polls close at 7 p.m., initial election results should be released, and will then be continuously updated until all precincts count and report their results.
The Source: This information was gathered from several sources, including the Florida Division of Elections and each county's Supervisor of Elections websites.