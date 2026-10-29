Early voting ends this weekend in Florida: Here's where, when to vote

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The Brief If you're looking to vote early in the 2026 general election, you'll have to vote this weekend. The last day for early voting is Oct. 31 in Florida, though some counties allow early voting until Nov. 1. Scroll down to find your county and early voting polling locations. Floridians can vote at any location during early voting . On Election Day , Nov. 3, you must vote at your assigned polling location.



Early voting ends this weekend in Florida. So, those looking to vote before Election Day in the 2026 general election, have until Saturday or Sunday, depending on your county, to cast their ballot.

During early voting, you can vote at any precinct. On Election Day, Nov. 3, you must vote at your assigned polling location.

When does early voting end in Florida? County-by-county guide

Local perspective:

Early voting in Florida ends on Oct. 31, while some counties have extended early voting to Nov. 1 for the 2026 midterm election. Find the last day of early voting in your county below, hours, and click the link to find polling locations.

What do I need to vote in the general election?

To vote in Florida's general election, you need to be registered to vote (the deadline for the 2026 election was Oct. 5).

You need to bring an ID with a valid photo and a signature, such as:

Florida driver's license

Florida ID card

U.S. Passport

Debit or Credit Card

Military ID

Student ID

Retirement center ID

Neighborhood association ID

Public assistance ID

Veteran health ID card

Government ID

While your voter information card has good information on it, such as your polling precinct on Election Day, it will not be accepted as a form of ID.

Voting on Election Day

Election Day for Florida's 2026 general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. local time (parts of the Florida Panhandle fall under Central Times). As long as you are in line before 7 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.

Where do I vote? Find your polling location

On Election Day, voters must cast their ballot at their assigned polling location. To find yours, you need to visit your county's Supervisor of Elections website. Type in your name and address, and it will then tell you where your polling site.

When are election results released?

Shortly after the polls close at 7 p.m., initial election results should be released, and will then be continuously updated until all precincts count and report their results.