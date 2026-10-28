2 dead, 1 in custody after shooting in Ocala, police say

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The Brief The Ocala Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday on SE 8th Street. Police said two men were found with gunshot wounds, and both have died. A third person has been taken into custody, police said.



Two people are dead, and a third person has been taken into custody following a shooting Wednesday in Ocala, according to the Ocala Police Department.

Police investigating shooting in Ocala

What we know:

Police responded to a home on SE 8th Street on Wednesday for reports of a shooting and found two men with gunshot wounds. One man was found dead inside a home, and a second man was rushed to the hospital, where he died, police said.

A third man has been taken into custody, according to police.

Police said it appears the shooting was an isolated incident and that there is no public threat.

What we don't know:

Police have not released details on the circumstances of the shooting, nor released the identities of the two men who died or the third person taken into custody.

Police said additional information would be released.