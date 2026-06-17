Osceola County breaks ground on Pulse memorial honoring 49 victims

The Brief Osceola County has begun work on a permanent memorial honoring the 49 victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting. The "Wings of the Rainbow" memorial will feature a 49-foot-tall sculpture and 49 seating areas dedicated to each victim. Officials say the site will provide families and visitors a place for remembrance, reflection and healing.



Osceola County officials have broken ground on a permanent memorial honoring the 49 people killed in the Pulse nightclub shooting, creating a space for remembrance and healing a decade after the tragedy.

The memorial, called "Wings of the Rainbow," will be built on Macy Island in Osceola County, where many families affected by the 2016 massacre have ties.

Local perspective:

The centerpiece of the memorial will be a 49-foot-tall sculpture featuring seven rainbow-colored wings arranged around a heart-shaped design.

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The height of the sculpture symbolizes the 49 lives lost in the attack, while the seven wings represent the colors of the rainbow.

Renderings of Osceola County's planned Pulse tribute. (Photo: Osceola County)

The names of all 49 victims will be incorporated into the artwork, and the site will include 49 seating areas dedicated to each person killed.

County leaders said the location was chosen to provide families, friends and community members with a dedicated place to gather, reflect and remember loved ones. The land for the memorial was donated by homebuilder D.R. Horton.

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The project has an estimated budget of $250,000, although officials said many services, including the design work, have been donated.

Construction timelines have not yet been finalized, pending permits and other approvals. Officials said the memorial is intended to serve as a lasting tribute focused on healing, remembrance and community.