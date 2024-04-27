Ormond Beach deer injured after getting plastic piece stuck in its hoof

A woman is trying to get some help for an injured deer in Ormond Beach.

The young deer appears to have a piece of plastic stuck in its hoof, causing it to limp.

Jessica Kelley, who saw the deer, tried to get the animal some help when she contacted multiple wildlife rescue agencies.

So far, no one has been able to help.

"I told my husband that I'm gonna keep calling and doing what I can until we don't see the deer anymore," Kelley said. "It's sad to see it hurt and hobbling and you know, it's going to be a slow death.

FOX 35 contacted the FWC, and they said they are not going to intervene at this time because it could do more harm than good to trap and tranquilize the young deer.