Ormond Beach bear sightings put neighborhood on alert

The Brief Black bear sightings in Ormond Beach’s Cypress Place neighborhood prompt residents to take precautions. FWC is urging people to secure trash, remove food sources, and avoid direct confrontation. Neighbors remain on alert until the bear moves on.



Residents near Airport Road in Ormond Beach say they are on "bear watch" after multiple sightings of a black bear roaming through yards — and in some cases, breaking through fences.

What we know:

Residents in the Cypress Place neighborhood near Airport Road in Ormond Beach are on alert after repeated sightings of a black bear.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The animal has been seen roaming through yards, damaging fences, and sniffing around trash cans. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officials have been canvassing the area and leaving safety guidance for residents.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear how long the bear has been in the area, whether it has established a den nearby, or if relocation efforts will be necessary. Officials have not said if they have identified the bear’s typical route or if it poses a heightened safety risk beyond scavenging for food.

The backstory:

For some residents, this is the first time they have seen bears in their neighborhood. The sightings have prompted neighbors to install motion-activated lights, hang bells, and take other steps to deter the animal. Encounters with bears in residential areas are often driven by food sources like unsecured trash or pet food.

What they're saying:

One resident, who shared video of the bear sniffing a trash can and wandering from yard to yard, said it appeared to be "definitely looking for food." She declined to appear on camera but described how the animal damaged her fence and her neighbor’s.

"He pushed that one in, and he pulled this one this way," she said. "I heard serious squeaking [of the fence], and then I went out front and there he was. He just trotted between these two houses."

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials say they are aware of the sightings and have been canvassing the neighborhood, leaving yellow door tags with tips to reduce bear encounters.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

"This is the first year we’ve had bears," another resident said.

FWC says that if you see a bear, speak in a calm, assertive voice and make noise to scare it off if necessary. Officials also urge residents to avoid confrontation and back away slowly.

Local resident Tristan, who saw video of the bear, recalled a close call with another bear years ago.

"I was camping, and a bear sliced through my arm," he said. "I had to be rushed to the hospital. That one was smaller than the one reported here."

What's next:

Neighbors say the sightings are a reminder to stay alert — and to keep trash and food secured — until the bear moves on.