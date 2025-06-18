Orlando’s MLB hopes dim as Rays enter sale talks with Tampa group

The Brief The Tampa Bay Rays are in exclusive sale talks with a Tampa investor group, dimming hopes for an Orlando relocation. Orlando’s Dreamers group had hoped to buy and move the team, but now may shift focus to a future MLB expansion bid. Despite the setback, investors remain confident Orlando is a prime market for the league’s next franchise.



Hopes of bringing the Tampa Bay Rays to Orlando appear to be fading, as the team’s current ownership has entered exclusive negotiations to sell the franchise to an investor group based in Tampa.

What we know:

The Tampa Bay Rays’ ownership has entered exclusive negotiations to sell the team to an investor group based in Tampa, casting serious doubt on the franchise relocating to Orlando.

The Orlando Dreamers, a local investment group led by Dr. Rick Workman, had hoped to acquire the Rays and bring Major League Baseball to Central Florida.

The Dreamers previously announced they had raised $1.5 billion in private funding, including $1 billion dedicated to building a domed stadium, though public support and government approval remain uncertain.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether the sale of the Rays will be finalized or whether the team’s exclusive talks with the Tampa group are part of a broader strategy to increase their market value or secure local investment. There is also uncertainty over how Orlando officials will respond to the Dreamers’ stadium proposal, or if public funding or land use approvals will materialize in time to support a future MLB bid.

The backstory:

The Orlando Dreamers initiative has been active in attempting to bring an MLB team to the region, which currently lacks a franchise despite being one of the largest media markets without a team. Their focus on acquiring and relocating the Rays was seen as the most direct route into the league.

However, Tampa Bay's own stadium issues and long-term viability have led to years of speculation about the franchise’s future location, opening a window that now appears to be closing.

Big picture view:

Orlando’s pursuit of a major league team is emblematic of broader shifts in U.S. sports markets. With a booming population and tens of millions of annual visitors, the city is positioning itself as a viable candidate for MLB expansion. Even without the Rays, the Dreamers remain hopeful that Orlando could land one of two potential expansion teams expected to be announced by MLB in the coming years.

What they're saying:

Dreamers co-founder Dr. Rick Workman, the anchor investor behind the Dreamers, had hoped to purchase the Rays and relocate them to the "City Beautiful" — calling it a "once-in-a-generation opportunity."

"We think that Orlando has the best market in all of Florida," Workman said, noting that the region welcomes more than 80 million visitors annually.

For now, the Rays appear to be staying put. While some in the Orlando group view the team's sale talks as a strategic move to signal availability, the lack of an approved stadium remains a major hurdle.

"To me, this is just the Rays getting out there that, ‘Hey, we’re open for business,’" said Mike Bianchi, host of Open Mike on FM 96.9 The Game. "I don't know that any billionaire potential sports owner is going to buy a team when there's no stadium."

What's next:

The Dreamers have previously announced they’ve secured $1.5 billion in private funding — with $1 billion allocated toward constructing a domed stadium. However, the project still requires buy-in from local and county officials.

Even if a Rays relocation is no longer on the table, Workman remains optimistic about Orlando’s path to the majors. With MLB expected to award two expansion franchises in the near future, he believes the region still has a strong case.

Should the sale of the Rays go through, the Dreamers may shift their focus toward landing one of those expansion teams or pursuing another franchise — keeping Orlando’s big-league aspirations alive.

